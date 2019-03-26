CHIPS (CHIPS) Trading 68.3% Higher This Week

CHIPS (CURRENCY:CHIPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. CHIPS has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $0.00 worth of CHIPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHIPS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BarterDEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, CHIPS has traded up 68.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,944.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.22 or 0.03971099 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.02192311 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00017792 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00049001 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000562 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000290 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

CHIPS Coin Profile

CHIPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CHIPS’s total supply is 20,995,342 coins. CHIPS’s official Twitter account is @SuperNETorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

CHIPS Coin Trading

CHIPS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHIPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHIPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHIPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

