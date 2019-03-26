Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) CFO Jack Hartung Sells 1,188 Shares

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,188 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $807,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,472 shares in the company, valued at $25,480,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jack Hartung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Jack Hartung sold 1,470 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $999,600.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Jack Hartung sold 5,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.00, for a total value of $3,305,357.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Jack Hartung sold 4,907 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.21, for a total value of $3,067,905.47.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Jack Hartung sold 7,150 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $606.77, for a total value of $4,338,405.50.

Shares of CMG stock traded up $12.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $688.82. The stock had a trading volume of 718,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 76.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $307.70 and a 1-year high of $692.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective (up previously from $670.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $661.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $531.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,575.7% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 31,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,492,000 after acquiring an additional 131,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $104,491,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $518,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated approximately 2,500 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

