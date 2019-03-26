China Fund Inc (CHN) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. lowered its position in China Fund Inc (NYSE:CHN) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in China Fund were worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in China Fund in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in China Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in China Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in China Fund in the third quarter valued at $463,000.

Shares of China Fund stock opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. China Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

In related news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 1,765,102 shares of China Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $36,378,752.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

