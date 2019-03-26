China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
Shares of CAAS opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.67.
China Automotive Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.
See Also: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.