China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CAAS opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

China Automotive Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

WARNING: “China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/china-automotive-systems-caas-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

A number of analysts have commented on CAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.