Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CQP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an in-line rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of CQP opened at $42.66 on Monday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CQP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

