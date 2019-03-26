Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 524.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,271 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448,922 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Cheniere Energy worth $102,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,567 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $143,495.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,273 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,514. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas.

