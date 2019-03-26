Chemical Financial Co. (CHFC) Stake Lowered by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in Chemical Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,697 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Chemical Financial were worth $5,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHFC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Chemical Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Chemical Financial by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 41,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHFC opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chemical Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chemical Financial Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Chemical Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut Chemical Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Chemical Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Chemical Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

Chemical Financial Company Profile

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers a range of banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

