Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Nomura in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.37. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 130,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

