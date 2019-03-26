Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Nomura in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.
NYSE:CMCM opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.37. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $14.26.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
