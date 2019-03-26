Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 7,088 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,359,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 660.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,921,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,874,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,632,000 after acquiring an additional 343,689 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3,209.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 268,787 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 443.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 218,012 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:SPHD opened at $41.99 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $42.60.
