Cetera Advisors LLC Has $4.67 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,692 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,382,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,544,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450,463 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,687,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,120.0% during the third quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 1,168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,820 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29,539.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 507,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,167,000 after purchasing an additional 505,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,824,000.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $84.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $89.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.6516 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

