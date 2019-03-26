Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cigna Corp (CI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

CI opened at $163.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $162.42 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.40 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock worth $1,886,122 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

