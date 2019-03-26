Cesca Therapeutics (KOOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cesca Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KOOL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, Morningstar.com reports. Cesca Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 323.73% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%.

Shares of KOOL stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cesca Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cesca Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Cesca Therapeutics Company Profile

Cesca Therapeutics Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies and products for cell-based therapeutics in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company develops automated blood and bone marrow processing systems that enable the separation, processing, and preservation of cell and tissue therapy products.

