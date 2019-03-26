Cemtrex (CETX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cemtrex Inc. is a technology company. The Company through its Monitoring Instruments and Products division manufactures sells and services instruments, software and systems for monitoring emissions of greenhouse gases, hazardous gases, particulate and other regulated pollutants. Its product are sold to power plants, refineries, chemical plants, cement plants and other industries, including federal and state governmental agencies. Cemtrex Inc. is based in Farmingdale, New York. “

Get Cemtrex alerts:

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $0.54 on Monday. Cemtrex has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cemtrex will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cemtrex Inc (NASDAQ:CETX) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.98% of Cemtrex worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc primarily provides electronic manufacturing services. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Technologies, Electronics Manufacturing, and Industrial Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides SmartDesk, an IoT product for the desktop PC market; and related white glove installation, extended warranties, and accessories directly to consumers, as well as through value added resellers for enterprises.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cemtrex (CETX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.