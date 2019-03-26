Celestica Inc (CLS) Shares Sold by Moab Capital Partners LLC

Moab Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 532,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Celestica makes up approximately 1.1% of Moab Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moab Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.39% of Celestica worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 10,347.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celestica by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Macquarie lowered shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

NYSE:CLS traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. Celestica Inc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.33. Celestica had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celestica Inc will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

