CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of CBIZ worth $8,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 55,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in CBIZ by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 103,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in CBIZ by 983.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 194,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 176,297 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBIZ alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 18,200 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $387,114.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 299,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,643.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Gleespen sold 44,010 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $880,640.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,058.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,134 shares of company stock worth $2,711,990. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBZ stock opened at $19.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 10.45%. CBIZ’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “CBIZ, Inc. (CBZ) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/cbiz-inc-cbz-shares-sold-by-d-e-shaw-co-inc.html.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services that help its clients manage their finances, employees, and insurance needs. It offers its services through three practice groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services practice group provides accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, and risk advisory and valuation services.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.