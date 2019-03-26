Carolina Financial (CARO) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carolina Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Brean Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Carolina Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARO opened at $33.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Carolina Financial has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $45.58.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $43.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.07 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 24.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carolina Financial will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Carolina Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.19%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Leddy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President M. J. Huggins III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $179,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,573.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $1,050,410 in the last three months. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 994,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carolina Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,604,000 after purchasing an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carolina Financial Company Profile

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

