CannTrust (CNTTF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 28th.

CNTTF opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.57 and a beta of 4.52. CannTrust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

CNTTF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CannTrust in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CannTrust in a report on Thursday, December 20th.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital.

