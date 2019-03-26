Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Cannae worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,224,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,449,000 after acquiring an additional 271,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cannae by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,777,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,548,000 after acquiring an additional 155,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Cannae by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,000,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,918,000 after acquiring an additional 221,168 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Cannae by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 948,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 84,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cannae by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 792,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,919 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cannae from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Cannae Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.03. Cannae had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

