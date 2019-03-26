Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 3,464 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,464 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $7,543,508.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,625.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Musser sold 33,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $1,132,358.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,944 shares in the company, valued at $2,124,059.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,767 shares of company stock worth $11,162,588. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

