Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 29,417 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,417 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK stock opened at $115.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $160.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $946,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.99.

WARNING: “Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 29,417 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/candriam-luxembourg-s-c-a-sells-29417-shares-of-mckesson-co-mck.html.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.