Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 25,306 Shares of Campbell Soup (CPB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,306 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

NYSE:CPB opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $32.03 and a one year high of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Campbell Soup had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a positive return on equity of 55.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

