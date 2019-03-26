Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Increases Position in CDW (CDW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 58.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 82.4% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of CDW by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $344,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 643,052 shares in the company, valued at $62,183,128.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $1,499,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 596,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,692,173.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,577 shares of company stock worth $9,384,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $95.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW has a 12 month low of $67.44 and a 12 month high of $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 74.63% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CDW will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

CDW has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.20.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

