Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Invests $47.48 Million in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stock

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 190,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,481,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPY. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $815,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $119,087,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $279.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

