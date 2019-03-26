CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) Short Interest Up 155.2% in March

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,087,408 shares, an increase of 155.2% from the February 28th total of 426,077 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,149 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN CANF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,375. CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $1.73.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

