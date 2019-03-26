CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (CANF) Shares Down 27.8%

CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) fell 27.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.84 and last traded at $0.93. 1,407,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the average session volume of 267,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CAN-FITE BIOPHA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

