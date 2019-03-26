Campbell Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,300 Stryker Co. (SYK)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 234,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,807,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 842 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,175,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,890,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK opened at $195.17 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $144.75 and a 12 month high of $198.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin Lobo sold 41,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total transaction of $8,104,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $31,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,071 shares of company stock valued at $24,689,161. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Barclays set a $203.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Stryker to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/campbell-capital-management-inc-purchases-shares-of-1300-stryker-co-syk.html.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.