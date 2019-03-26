Campbell Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,530 Watsco Inc (WSO)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000. Watsco makes up 2.2% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $138.62 on Tuesday. Watsco Inc has a 1 year low of $131.88 and a 1 year high of $192.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $991.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/campbell-capital-management-inc-buys-shares-of-12530-watsco-inc-wso.html.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.