Camden Property Trust (CPT) Shares Bought by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,458,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,650,000 after buying an additional 147,345 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 315,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after buying an additional 39,156 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 474,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,743,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 853,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,171,000 after buying an additional 111,402 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.81.

In other news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 2,890 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.17, for a total transaction of $280,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.20. 112,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,105. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $81.14 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $244.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.57%.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

