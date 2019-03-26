Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) Stake Lifted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GMOM) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,566 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.06% of Cambria Global Momentum ETF worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 51.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Global Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,634,000.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $28.34.

