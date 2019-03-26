Cambrex Co. (CBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cambrex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

In related news, COO Shawn Cavanagh sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $254,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Sargen sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $217,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambrex by 19.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 12,166 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambrex during the third quarter worth approximately $321,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 253,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 56.3% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cambrex by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 34,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter.

Cambrex stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $38.62. 231,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,050. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Cambrex has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $69.43.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $212.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.49 million. Cambrex had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cambrex will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as finished dosage forms.

