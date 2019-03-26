California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,672 Shares of RealPage Inc (RP)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RealPage were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,481,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,112,000 after acquiring an additional 265,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,481,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,112,000 after acquiring an additional 265,790 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,795,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,321,000 after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,332,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealPage by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after acquiring an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 19,750 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,850,448.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 100,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $4,721,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,954,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,796,052.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 907,612 shares of company stock worth $51,910,248. Company insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RP. BidaskClub raised RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised RealPage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.51. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $66.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.23 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

