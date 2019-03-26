California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 8,025 Shares of Radian Group Inc (RDN)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Radian Group worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RDN opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. Radian Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.07 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Barclays set a $21.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

