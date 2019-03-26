California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 4,592 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,235,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 135,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 85,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 49,248 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,681,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,605,000 after purchasing an additional 215,720 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $595,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,196 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FR opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $35.21.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 40.41% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,527.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $510,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,589.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

