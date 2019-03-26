California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pacira Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 3,735.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $95.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacira Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld purchased 1,700 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,524.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Securities assumed coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Pacira Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pacira Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals Profile

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

