California Public Employees Retirement System Has $2.19 Million Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of AeroVironment worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, November 30th. William Blair began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.60 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.26 and a fifty-two week high of $121.32. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.36.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.21. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 20,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $1,582,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,017.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 10,350 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $757,413.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,125.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,372. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

