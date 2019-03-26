California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 357,455 Shares of Infinera Corp. (INFN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 162.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 578,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.33% of Infinera worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 33,391 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 442,399 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after buying an additional 714,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFN opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. Infinera Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Infinera had a negative net margin of 22.40% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $332.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.85 million. Analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

INFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Infinera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.36.

Infinera Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking solutions, equipment, and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

