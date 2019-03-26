Caleres (CAL) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Macquarie set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Caleres and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Caleres to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Caleres alerts:

CAL stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $720.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.12 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caleres announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase 2,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,655,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,975,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,551,000 after buying an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,975,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,551,000 after buying an additional 78,692 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,272,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $117,340,000 after buying an additional 121,360 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,410,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,254,000 after buying an additional 32,332 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.