Caleres (CAL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Caleres to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Caleres stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $720.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

Caleres announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback 2,500,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Caleres news, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Caleres by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,378,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,421,000 after acquiring an additional 594,937 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Caleres by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 725,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after acquiring an additional 351,780 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,085,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,239,000 after acquiring an additional 205,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

