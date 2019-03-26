Cable One (CABO) Hits New 1-Year High at $973.39

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $973.39 and last traded at $968.39, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $960.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABO. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $905.00 target price on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price target (up from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,043.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $7.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.04 by ($0.70). Cable One had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 34.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 15th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other Cable One news, major shareholder Donald Graham sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.14, for a total value of $6,390,366.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at $16,850,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,088,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 125,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 2,481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

