BT Group (BT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

BT Group (NYSE:BT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BT is one of the world’s leading providers of communications services and solutions, serving customers in more than 170 countries. Its principal activities include the provision of networked IT services globally; local, national and international telecommunications services to its customers for use at home, at work and on the move; broadband and internet products and services and converged fixed/mobile products and services. BT consists principally of four lines of business: BT Global Services, BT Retail, BT Wholesale and Openreach. British Telecommunications plc (BT) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group. BT Group plc is listed on stock exchanges in London and New York. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BT. Bank of America lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BT Group in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:BT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.06. 747,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.58. BT Group has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of BT Group by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BT Group by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BT Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BT Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 0.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

