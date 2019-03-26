Bruker Co. (BRKR) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 1,923.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,390 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.26% of Bruker worth $12,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Bruker by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,497,000 after acquiring an additional 87,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4,114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,014,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

BRKR stock opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.47. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $40.25.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.53 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 9.48%. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

