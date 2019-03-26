Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,155.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $72.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 748 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/brown-advisory-securities-llc-sells-748-shares-of-ishares-msci-eafe-etf-efa.html.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.