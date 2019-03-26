Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 15,088 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,682 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,088 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 808.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 240.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a $52.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

In other news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.94. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $56.47.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 15,088 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/brown-advisory-inc-sells-15088-shares-of-whiting-petroleum-corp-wll.html.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.