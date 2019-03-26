Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after buying an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,765,000 after buying an additional 66,808 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16,494.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,119,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 11,052,352 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,078,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,361,000 after buying an additional 80,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,579,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,459,000 after buying an additional 307,157 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $132.66 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $93.03 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 91.25% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 28,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $3,902,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,493 shares in the company, valued at $32,170,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP J William Morrow sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $36,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 78,476 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,008. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.43.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

