Brown Advisory Inc. Has $496,000 Stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,537 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,809,706 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $683,896,000 after acquiring an additional 429,408 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,714,058 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $675,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,729,784 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $414,186,000 after acquiring an additional 274,995 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 751,805 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 512,315 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after acquiring an additional 138,412 shares during the last quarter. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $64.54 and a 12-month high of $110.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.35). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “top pick” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Chernigivske, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Klinskoye, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, Sibirskaya Korona, and Skol.

