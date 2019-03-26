Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 160 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (LOPE)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 165.7% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Grand Canyon Education to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.80.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 1 year low of $90.67 and a 1 year high of $130.10.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $177.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 27.09%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total value of $4,716,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,124 shares in the company, valued at $33,029,420.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.44, for a total value of $592,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,460 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/brown-advisory-inc-buys-160-shares-of-grand-canyon-education-inc-lope.html.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.