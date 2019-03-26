Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Sells 1,837 Shares of PG&E Co. (PCG)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,970,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,747,007,000 after purchasing an additional 639,656 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 217,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2,496.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,307,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,068 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 159,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 57,927 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Argus upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.12.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of -0.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

