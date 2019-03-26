Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $43,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. cut its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 151,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 174,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8,342.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,119,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 857,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

In related news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $379,921.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,687. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool stock opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.63. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/26/bronfman-e-l-rothschild-l-p-has-43000-holdings-in-whirlpool-co-whr.html.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.