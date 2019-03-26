Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. Has $39,000 Position in Newfield Exploration Co. (NFX)

Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Newfield Exploration Co. (NYSE:NFX) by 125.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P.’s holdings in Newfield Exploration were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 748.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newfield Exploration by 1,952.8% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newfield Exploration by 1,952.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Newfield Exploration by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Newfield Exploration by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFX opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. Newfield Exploration Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.85.

NFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of Newfield Exploration from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Newfield Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Newfield Exploration to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

Newfield Exploration Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

