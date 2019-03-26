Brokers Offer Predictions for Eurofins Scientific SE’s FY2019 Earnings (ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eurofins Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eurofins Scientific’s FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
ERFSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.
About Eurofins Scientific
Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.
Featured Article: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.