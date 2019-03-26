Brokers Offer Predictions for Eurofins Scientific SE’s FY2019 Earnings (ERFSF)

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eurofins Scientific in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eurofins Scientific’s FY2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

ERFSF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $402.40 on Monday. Eurofins Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $334.00 and a fifty-two week high of $575.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 96.60 and a beta of 1.20.

About Eurofins Scientific

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 150,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

